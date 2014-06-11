Meet Our New Blogger: Bonnie Gibbs Vengrow

Hi there! I'm Bonnie, and I'll be taking over for the wonderful Erika and Lisa here on All About Babies. I'm excited to bring you everything from the latest celebrity births to the baby news all your friends are talking about on Facebook. Because here's the thing about all those headline-making stories: While they're insanely fun to talk about, they can also be strangely comforting when you're a new parent, right?

Case in point: Three years ago, when my son was born, I pored over pop culture news and baby books with the same level of intensity. If I felt awkward about nursing in public, I just thought about Kourtney Kardashian, who proudly did the deed in the shoe section of Neiman Marcus. When it took a while before I could zip up my pre-baby skinny jeans, it helped to look at pictures of postpartum stars who also hung onto their stretchy pants well past the fourth trimester. And while in the throes of sleep deprivation, it was oddly satisfying to know that Christina Applegate was suffering right alongside me.