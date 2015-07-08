LOL: Watch This Dad Hold His Baby in 17 Different Ways!

Yup, I was that much of a rookie.

As I quickly learned, there's more than one way to hold a baby. In fact, a charming dad in Australia has come up with 17 different poses—and they're all pretty spectacular.

In a

YouTube how-to video that's now gone viral, dad Jordan Watson and his adorable 5-month-old daughter, Alba, starts out with basic moves, like the Standard Shoulder Hold and Reverse Standard Shoulder Hold. But then he loosens up with stuff clearly inspired by real-life parenting. There's the Stinky Nappy for Me hold and, of course, the Stinky Nappy for You hold. The Box of Beers (holding a baby on your lower hip like you would a 12-pack of brewskis) and the Hide Ya Beer Belly (baby as camouflage!).

But my two favorites are when the good-natured Alba goes airborne in the Show Off to the Other Dads Superman and the Show Off to Other Kids Fish (cue sweet baby leg wiggles).

Need a refresher in baby holding 101—or just want a good chuckle? Check out the full video below, then tell us in the comments below what your go-to hold is.

