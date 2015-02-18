Jimmy Fallon's Adorable Baby Will Make Your Day

My, how she's grown!

It's been a long couple of months since we first caught a glimpse of Jimmy Fallon's second daughter, Frances, but the wait has been worth it. As People.com reports, the funny man and fairly decent rapper just posted an adorable Instagram photo of baby Franny, and the little bean couldn't be any sweeter. The saucer eyes, the double chin, the pudgy fingers, the wispy cap of hair -- seriously, what's not to love about this too-cute 2-month-old?

To be sure, the tot has no shortage of supporters. The Franny Fallon Fan Club formed the moment the world learned of her birth via surrogate in December. The proud dad of two (oldest daughter Winnie is 19 months) showed off pics of the newborn when he returned to work on The Tonight Show -- and melted our hearts in the process. "That's just a cute little baby, right?" he asked the audience. Um, yes!

Lucky for us, sharing awesome baby photos is nothing new to this funny family. Last year, in honor of his very first Father's Day as a dad, he and Winnie dressed up in matching business suits and glided side by side in bucket swings. Maybe we can look forward to an encore this year? In the meantime, keep those cute baby pictures coming, Fallon clan!

Bonnie Gibbs Vengrow is a New York City-based writer and editor who traded in her Blackberry and Metro card for playdates and PB&J sandwiches—and the once-in-a-lifetime chance to watch her feisty, funny son grow up.Follow her on Twitter, Pinterest, and Google+