It's a Little Princess for Kate and Will!

Well, Prince Charles got his wish: The royal baby is FINALLY here, and it's a girl!

We waited (and waited, as the reported mid-to-late April due date came and went) now she's here—born at 8:34 am, weighing 8 pounds, 3 oz.

The birth was announced on Twitter, and quickly followed by more details. "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed," another royal tweet reported, followed by, "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

The new baby is the fourth in line for the throne after Prince Charles, Prince William, and brother Prince George.

No name has been announced yet, but expect one to be revealed in a few days. Prince George's full name wasn't announced until days after his birth.

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have remained equally private about Kate's second pregnancy, the Duchess did experience hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of nausea and morning sickness, again. But the royal couple still took time to travel once Kate started feeling better -- they visited New York City for the first time in December and flew to the Caribbean for a family vacation in January. Kate also stopped by Downton Abbey's London set in March, and she revealed more details about her due date a few days later, while visiting Brookhill Children's Centre in London.