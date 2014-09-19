It's a Girl for Megan Hilty!
Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price aren't the only celebrity parents who are celebrating a new baby. Megan Hilty and husband Brian Gallagher welcomed daughter Viola Philomena Thursday, People.com reports.
It's the first child for the Broadway headliner and former Smash star and her musician husband, who married last November.
The couple have made no secret of how excited they are to expand their family. In an interview last month with our own Goodyblog, Hilty said the nursery was all ready for baby and all decked out in Shabby Chic pastel colors. She also revealed that she and Gallagher have been exposing their kiddo to music in utero -- "Second Hand White Baby Grand" from Smash has been baby Viola's get-moving song.
Considering how the pregnancy has brought the couple closer together, it's no surprise that they're looking forward to seeing each other in their new roles as mom and dad. For his part, Gallagher has said he's most excited to see Hilty as a mom -- "I think it's going to be pretty magical." (Awww.)
Congratulations to the new family!
Image of Megan Hilty and Brian Gallagher courtesy of Shutterstock
