It's a Girl for Lake Bell!

She may be best known for her work in Boston Legal and The Practice, but Lake Bell now has a new role: mom . The actress and her tattoo- and fine-artist husband, Scott Campbell, recently welcomed their baby daughter, reports People.com . This is the first child for the couple, who married in New Orleans in June 2013.

Bell hasn't released any details about her newborn's name, size or official birth date, which should come as no surprise to fans of the private actress. This is, after all, the same woman who hid her bump for months before debuting it at the Tribeca Film Festival. Still, she hasn't been completely mum these past nine months. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actress opened up about how she found out she was pregnant (she took a test hours before doing a topless photo shoot for Esquire). Later, when talking to People.com, she confessed the unexpected joys of being a mom-t0-be: "Finally [I] can wear the dresses you can eat anything in. You don't have to pose for a photo and suck in." (Side note: Amen to that!)