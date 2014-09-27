It's a Girl for Chelsea Clinton!

The Clinton entourage just got a little bigger -- former first daughter Chelsea gave birth to a baby girl Friday night, reports the New York Post. The new mom took to Twitter to share the happy news with her followers, writing, "Marc and I are full of love, awe and gratitude as we celebrate the birth of our daughter, Charlotte Clinton Mezvinsky."

This is the first child for the Chelsea and husband Marc Mezvinsky and the first grandchild for Bill and Hillary Clinton, who have made no secret of how excited they are to become grandparents. On Sunday, the former president told CNN, "I can't wait. We're on watch now. I hope by the first of October I'll be a grandfather."

Chelsea was busy right up until the delivery. Earlier this week, the very pregnant mom-to-be was at the Clinton Global Initiative event in New York City, along with guests including President Obama, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sting and "Late Night" host Seth Meyers. Although the event's focus was on the environment, Chelsea's bump stole some of the spotlight. The president jokingly offered her use of his motorcade to navigate New York City's traffic in case she went into labor, ABC reported. And Meyers joked that the famous family doesn't care if the baby was a boy or girl, "as long as it's a swing voter."

Congratulations to the happy family!

Tell us: Did you work right up until your delivery?

