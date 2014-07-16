It's a Girl for Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor!

Talk about Boston Strong! Jeff Bauman may have lost both of his legs in the Boston Marathon bombing, but that hasn't slowed him down. In just a year, he's gone back to work, written a book about his experiences, and proposed to girlfriend Erin Hurley. And on Sunday, the couple welcomed their little girl, Nora Gail, Today reports.

The happy news was first announced on Facebook and included an adorable picture of the new parents and their daughter. It was a stark contrast to the last time the world saw Bauman, when an Associated Press photographer captured him being rushed from the bombing scene in a wheelchair, a makeshift tourniquet wrapped around his leg. Bauman was later heralded as a hero for giving authorities a description that helped them find suspected bombers Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev.

The birth of any baby is cause for celebration, but as the trials get under way for Tsarnaev and his friends, Nora's arrival seems especially sweet. Congratulations to Jeff and Erin!

