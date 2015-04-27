Is Your Newborn Really Ready to Go Home?

As a new mama, you probably can't wait to bring your newborn home to her Pinterest-perfect nursery (even if, yes, you're just the tiniest bit freaked out by the fact that that precious little person is actually being allowed to go home with you.)

But is your baby really ready to leave the hospital just a day or two after being born?

Today, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) updated its guidelines on the release of healthy-term newborns from hospitals. The guidelines, which were published online in the journal of Pediatrics, emphasize the importance of both the baby and mother's health and stability, as well as ensuring that the baby will be brought home to a suitable environment.

That means, among other things, that parents must have a suitable car seat and be fully aware of how to properly use it, according to the AAP. The policy also mentions assessing potential risk factors at home; including but not limited to untreated substance abuse, history of domestic violence, and mental illness.

Aside from normal-range vital signs, the newborn should also complete a minimum of two successful feedings, whether they are breastfeeding or bottle-feeding.

"A shortened hospital stay (less than 48 hours after delivery) for healthy, term newborns can be accommodated but is not appropriate for every mother and newborn," the AAP states.

