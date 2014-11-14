Is This the Most Powerful Baby in the World?

Kimye's progeny took top honors in its tongue-in-cheek power rankings, which lists celeb babies under 3 who "could probably legally emancipate themselves and go on to flourish." But it wasn't just her famous parents who landed her in the number-one spot. Nori is perfectly capable of creating a buzz for herself, thankyouverymuch. As the article pointed out, a recent photo of her wearing a regular-looking skunk costume nabbed 1.6 million (!) likes on Instagram. Sure, #BreaktheInternet mom Kim posted it to her zillion followers, but the fact remains that we can't get enough of the adorable tot. And who can blame us? She may not be potty-trained yet, but she's already living a life of the rich and famous: wearing bespoke Balmain blazers, painting Hermes handbags, and piercing her ears with ice skating rink-sized diamond studs. The girl oozes power. Well, power and haute couture.