Here's One Kim Kardashian Rumor No Mom Will Believe

Kim Kardashian's fashion choices are once again making headlines, but this time, it's not her bare-chested outfits that are raising eyebrows. Instead, rumors are swirling that the famous mom has enlisted the help of a stylist to perfectly coordinate daughter North West's outfits with her own. "Kim has hired North West her own personal tailor whose sole job is to make mini versions of Kim's designer outfits and ensure that they always coordinate," an unnamed source told Grazia magazine, adding that "her wardrobe is planned well in advance with regular meetings to discuss looks for the family's public appearances, and North has versions to match a lot of what Kim wears, from dresses to handbags and shoes."

As much as I adore a juicy story about celebrity excess, I know there's no way this one has any legs. (And sure enough, Kim's publicist has recently said the rumors are "absolutely false.") Nori was a chic mini-me (and a really good sport) during all of Paris Fashion Week, even going so far as to wear a sheer skirt like mom's to the Givenchy collection (see photo on the right). But as any mom can tell you, there will be days when you walk out of the house and suddenly realize you and baby are dressed in exactly the same outfit.

This has happened to me more times than I care to admit. I used to joke that either I dress like a two-year-old boy or my son dresses like a thirtysomething-year-old woman. Neither, of course, is true. It's just that I, like most moms, have taken over clothes-buying duties for the family. So if I'm feeling stripes and blues one season for my own wardrobe, chances are I'm gravitating to the same things when I hit the kid's clothing racks. And before long, like it or not, my son and I are as coordinated as the Doublemint Twins. So while I doubt Kim parses through the selection at Crewcuts or Baby Gap like I do, I'm fairly certain she chooses North's clothes based on her own tastes and dresses her accordingly. Even if that means lots of leather.

Tell us: Have you ever accidentally dressed baby in the same outfit as you?

They grow up fast -- make sure you don't miss a single moment with our Baby Milestone Tracker. And keep up with the latest baby news by liking All About Babies on Facebook!