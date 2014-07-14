Guess Which 'Jersey Shore' Star Just Had a Baby?

Pump your fists in the air -- JWoww's baby is finally here!

It took a little longer than expected, but on Sunday, one day after inducing labor, the "Jersey Shore" star and fiancé Roger Mathews welcomed their baby girl. Meilani Alexandra Mathews weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, according to E! Online.

It's a happy ending to what has been a tough nine months for the first-time mom. JWoww (real name, Jenni Farley) has made no secret of how difficult her pregnancy has been. First, there was the epic case of morning sickness, where she lost a whopping nine pounds in three weeks and needed Zofran to keep food down. Then, she suffered from painful sciatica and, while icing down the area, a nasty case of frostbite.

Mom and baby are both happy and healthy, and in fact, a rep for the reality star says the "newest guidette" is "already looking to trade her baby bottle for barbells." No word yet on when her first GTL sesh will be.

Tell us: What was your third trimester like? A piece of cake or a very long final stretch?

