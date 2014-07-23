Get a Sneak Peek at JWoww's Baby Girl!

According to the Daily Mail, the new mom told the magazine that even though she's sleep deprived, she's never been more content. And honestly, it shows. Just look at the smile on her and fiance Roger Mathew's faces. Though she described the July 13 delivery as "way more painful" than she thought, the new mom (real name, Jenni Farley) said she still wants more kids but admitted that it might take some convincing before Roger is on board. In the meantime, it sounds like the new parents will be plenty busy raising their little girl and preparing for their wedding.