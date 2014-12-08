Chris Pratt's Amazing Speech About His Son Makes Us Love Him Even More

Pratt shared that when he held his baby skin-to-skin in the NICU, "It was just the best feeling I've ever had. My little boy just laying across my neck and my chest, and feeling my heart beat and feeling the love. I played him country music and I sang to him, and I made promises in that moment about what kind of dad I wanted to be, and I just prayed that he'd live long enough that I could keep them," reports People.

At birth, Jack weighed only 3 pounds, 12 ounces and spent a month in the NICU before going home, at 5 pounds, with Pratt and his wife, "Mom" actress Anna Faris. Once the baby was home, the couple faced a new challenge, when Faris had difficulty producing breast milk. But the breastfeeding challenges didn't faze them. Speaking with admiration about his wife, Pratt said, "She didn't stop trying. It was very painful, but...she stuck to it [with] this type of strong, superhuman focus that only mothers have, and finally it worked...We needed that win."

Now two years later, Pratt sees how Jack has gone "from a small, helpless little squirt to a strong, smart, happy, funny, beautiful boy."

And despite being a successful actor with roles in "Parks and Recreation" and "The Lego Movie," Pratt cherishes his role as a father first. "I've done all kinds of cool things as an actor: I've jumped out of helicopters and done some daring stunts and played baseball in a professional stadium, but none of it means anything compared to being somebody's daddy," he shared.

A collective sigh was heard around the world!

Take note of baby's milestones and progress with our Baby Milestone Tracker. And be sure to like All About Babies on Facebook to keep up with the latest baby news!

Update: This post was updated on Thursday, 12/11 to reflect more quotes from Pratt's speech, as reported by People.