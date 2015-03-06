Cate Blanchett Adopts a Baby Girl!

Image zoom

Update (3/9/15): This post was updated with the confirmed name of Blanchett's adopted daughter.

Cate Blanchett is the latest celeb mom to adopt a child named Edith Vivian Patricia! The Oscar-winning actress, who will be seen in the upcoming Cinderella movie, adopted a newborn baby girl, confirms People.

This is the fourth child for Blanchett and her husband, Andrew Upton. The couple also have three sons: Dashiell John, 13; Roman Robert, 10; and Ignatius Martin, 6. Women's Weekly, an Australian news site, first reported the news. .

Blanchett has shared her desire for more kids in the past. And in a 2013 interview with Herald Scotland, she opened up about how motherhood changed her. "[P]eople talked about it as: 'Your life will change,' like it was this heavy thing. But I found it utterly expansive. I hope I've evolved. I hope I'm wiser. "

Congratulations to the adoptive parents!

Photo of Cate Blanchett via magicinfoto / Shutterstock.com