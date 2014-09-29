California Airports Will Soon Offer Private Nursing Rooms

California dads on diaper duty may have to fend for themselves for now, but life just got a little easier for nursing moms there. On Friday, Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law a bill that requires all of the state's major airports to offer a private room for moms to breastfeed or pump , reports ABC10 News .

By 2016, all airports that serve 1 million passengers or more a year must offer breastfeeding women rooms with a chair and an electrical outlet for the pump. New terminals must provide all of that plus sinks. Right now, the only airport that has such comforts is San Francisco International.

Personally, I think this mandate is a big win for nursing moms, who as of late have been booted out of stores, given flack at work, and even censored on Facebook for (gasp!) feeding their babies in public. Laws like this one aim to give us the privacy we need to perform this most natural of jobs. "This is not something they want to do in bathroom stalls," Democratic Assemblywoman Bonnie Lowenthal, the bill's sponsor, has said of nursing. (Truth.) "This is just one more added protection for mothers with new babies to continue breastfeeding in a comfortable place while they're on the road, while they're traveling."