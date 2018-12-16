The Best Diaper Bags for Two Kids

By Maressa Brown and Sierra Hoeger Updated February 23, 2022
These stylish and functional diaper bags have the capacity to store tons of essentials for on-the-go parents of two (or more!) children.

HaloVa Diaper Bag Multi-Function Waterproof Travel Backpack, Large Capacity

The HaloVa Diaper Bag gets rave reviews for its large size, compartments, and pockets. It can accommodate plenty of baby gear, including multiple bottles or sippy cups.

Skip Hop Forma Diaper Bag Backpack

The Skip Hop Forma Diaper Backpack has multiple interior and exterior pockets, as well as packing cubes, that make it spacious enough for two kiddos. The stylish quilted design is an added bonus. 

Petunia Pickle Bottom Boxy Backpack

With a easy-to-wipe and modern-looking exterior, this diaper bag begs to be flaunted. A removable changing pad makes on-the-go blowouts less embarrassing, and supplies can fit into one of five interior pockets once the mess is cleaned. We also love the magnetic closure, stroller straps, and two carrying options (cross-body bag or backpack).

Bably Large Capacity Diaper Bag Backpack

In addition to the durability of this diaper bag, parents love the storage capabilities! It comes with 14 total pockets, four insulated bottle pockets, and spaces for your keys, wallets, and other belongings. You also get handy accessories like packing cubes and a changing pad.

Bag Nation Diaper Bag Backpack

Looking for a unisex diaper bag for two kids? This roomy and ergonomic option features 14 pockets for easy organization. Plus, with high-quality zippers and reinforced stitching, it will survive everything parenthood throws at you!

Parker Baby Diaper Backpack

If the phrase "pretty but practical" was a diaper bag, it would probably be the Parker Baby Diaper Backpack. With a surplus of pockets and organization tools, you won't have to worry about sacrificing your little one's must-haves for yours. It also includes stroller straps and an oversized changing pad.

Pomelo Best Diaper Bag

Pacifier pockets, hidden pockets, and diaper storage pockets, oh my! This product has mesh and padded shoulder straps to make commuting more comfortable on your body. Plus, with spacious interior and exterior pockets, this diaper bag for two kids has room for your items too!

Skip Hop Mainframe Wide Open Diaper Backpack

Wear it as a backpack, or carry this diaper bag as a tote. One main pocket exposes room for a changing pad, as well as everything else required for your little ones throughout the day. With an insulated pocket, on-the-go feeding also becomes easier.

Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack

Wide, spacious, and deep pockets create the illusion of having it all together, even in moments when it feels just the opposite. This diaper bag also features an extra wide opening—perfect for finding things quickly when both kids are crying!

Lekebaby Diaper Bag Tote Purse Satchel Diaper Messenger

This stylish diaper bag for two kids has plenty of storage, thanks to nine exterior pockets and eight interior pockets. There might even be room to spare for your keys, wallet, and sunglasses!

