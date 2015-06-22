Another Celeb Mama Shows Off Her Post-Birth Bod—and It's Awesome

The mom of two—newborn Rafael was born June 17—

took a selfie showing her post-baby bod mere days after giving birth. Spoiler alert: It probably looks a lot like yours and mine did. She wrote on Instagram that she had been planning on sharing belly shots but wasn't sure whether she'd "have the guts to actually follow through."

Baldwin went on to write, "I hope you understand my intention here: I believe it is important to accept and love our form after going through a bit of battle bringing life into this world. Deep breath, here we go..."

Pretty incredible, right? Of course, this master yogi isn't the only A-list mama who's rocked a post-baby bump. Right after Prince George's birth, mama Kate Middleton made news when she wore a flowy, pooch-friendly dress. Zoe Saldana has been refreshingly candid about her body after twins and her quest to regain her strength and health. And mom of two Kristen Bell famously said of her post-birth figure, "I have a huge muffin top -- who cares?" (Can someone please put this on a bumper sticker?)

Look, it's tough enough to deliver a baby into this world and then take care of him or her. The last thing we moms should have to fret over is whether our bodies are so-called "back to normal." Here's hoping this awesome take-it-or-leave-it attitude sticks around for the long haul.

Bonnie Gibbs Vengrow is a New York City-based writer and editor who traded in her Blackberry and Metro card for playdates and PB&J sandwiches—and the once-in-a-lifetime chance to watch her feisty, funny son grow up. Follow her on Twitter, Pinterest, and Google+.

Image of Hilaria Baldwin via