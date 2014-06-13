9 Things We've Learned About Kimye as Parents (So Far)

Forget Disney World -- the Kardashian-West house might be the happiest place on earth right now. Hot on the heels of their lavish Italian wedding and never-ending honeymoon, the famous family celebrates not one but two birthdays this week. Kanye rang in his 37th on June 8, and daughter North is turning 1 on Father's Day. (Best. Gift. Ever.)

As a couple, Kimye is anything but understated and private: He gifts her with a wall of flowers, she shares a picture of it with her millions of followers. But as parents, they seem to be a little more, well, normal. (Okay, not counting the Parisian getaways, spare homes, or famous friends.) So in honor of Nori's first birthday, here's what we've learned so far about Kim and Kanye as mom and dad.

Believe it or not, they didn't always care about their looks. Sure, Mr. and Mrs. West are all leather pants and six packs now, but a year ago, they were like every other new parent: too tired to put on makeup or wear anything but a t-shirt and stretchy pants.

Kim is turning North into a mini-me. Kim confessed to Vogue that she puts North in Kanye's big chains, gives her Louis Vuitton handbags, and takes pictures of her "all the time." She even arranged to have the baby wear a matching custom Givenchy gown at the wedding.

They're making sure she runs with the cool crowd. Artist Jeff Koons, Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci, former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris Carine Roitfeld -- these are just some of the popular kids North has rubbed shoulders with so far.

Kim keeps North close -- even when she's far away. When the couple jetted off to Paris last year, leaving North at home for the first time, new mom Kim wore a chic mom necklace to keep her baby girl (literally) close to her heart.

They're already teaching her the importance of working hard and playing hard. When Kimye landed a coveted Vogue cover, North was right there with them, going skin-to-skin with Daddy and snuggling up against Mommy's custom wedding dress. And when Yeezus goes on tour, he makes sure a nursery is set up backstage at every venue so North can snooze during sets. (Which, amazingly, she does.)

They want North to be bilingual. Rumor has it that the power couple has hired a French tutor to teach their kiddo to parlez-vous francais -- even though she just said her first word ("Pa").

They totally get the importance of date night. Kimye caught some flack for hitting up Paris Fashion Week and, later, taking a multi-leg honeymoon sans baby. But as any parent knows, you've got to squeeze in QT together whenever you can get it.

They make family a top priority. No shocker here -- the Kardashians are a famously tight crew, so it only makes sense that North's BFF is none other than cousin Penelope Disick. In fact, a source told People that the couple want more kids, and now that the wedding hoopla is over, they may just get their wish.

They're head over heels in love with their daughter. Sure, Kim might have all but cropped North out of a mom-and-daughter pic, but she and Kanye are clearly nuts about their little girl. On Mother's Day, the new mama tweeted, "This little girl has changed my world in more ways than I ever could have imagined! Being a mom is the most rewarding feeling in the world!" She also bragged about Kanye to Ellen Degeneres, saying, "He is honestly the most amazing dad. He loves her so much."

