6 Best Smart Bassinets to Help Get Your Baby to Sleep
With clever tech and smart design, the latest bassinets promise easier nights. Here are our favorite "auto-rocking, white-noise-playing bassinets" with all the bells and whistles to get your little one to sleep.
Cradlewise Smart Crib
Lower the Cradlewise Smart Crib after six months and it's a mini crib good until your baby's second birthday. It moves and makes noise to soothe your baby at the first signs of wakefulness, and a built-in video monitor connects to an app to track sleep habits and provide custom advice.
4Moms mamaRoo Sleep Bassinet
Toggle through the touch screen or app to set the 4Moms mamaRoo Sleep Bassinet to one of five motions, including one that mimics a car ride. Baby bliss! You can set white noise and a timer with this smart bassinet too.
Chicco Close to You Bassinet
When your infant transitions to the crib, voilà: The Chicco Close to You Bassinet turns into a changing table! The mattress has a quilted side for sleeping and a waterproof side for diaper duty.
HALO BassiNest Swivel Sleeper
Pivot the HALO BassiNest Swivel Sleeper over to you for easy nighttime feedings. The smart bassinet also comes with a handy lowering bedside wall.
Snoo Smart Sleeper
Parents advisor Harvey Karp, M.D., designed the Snoo Smart Sleeper with built-in swaddling, swaying, and shushing. When your baby fusses, it rocks and plays white noise, changing motion and sound until your baby drifts off again.
Fisher-Price Rock With Me Bassinet
Stash your foldable Fisher-Price Rock With Me Bassinet out of the way in the daytime, or travel with it, which is easy with the storage bag that's included. When it folds, the mattress stays flat, so there's no crease against your baby's back as with some play-yard toppers.