4 Times Babies and Bumps Stole the Show at the Emmys

Sunday night's Emmys may have belonged to a precious few—Viola Davis, Jon Hamm, Jeffrey Tambor, Amy Schumer, and their fellow award-winners—but the red carpet warm-up was clearly dominated by adorable kiddos, beautiful baby bumps, and stunning post-baby bods. Here are four of our favorite moments:

Maven Morgan

It's hard to imagine anyone eclipsing last night's triumphant return of actor Tracy Morgan, yet that's exactly what his 2-year-old daughter, Maven, pictured above, managed to do on the red carpet. Flanked by both parents (mom is Megan Wollover), the precious tot stared right into the bank of eager paparazzi and gave them her winningest smile. Even the much-loved comedian had to give his girl her due, at one point stepping aside so his baby could get all of the attention. Well played, Maven.

Jimmy Fallon's Mini Photo Album

"The Tonight Show" host has never been shy about expressing his love for daughters Winnie Rose, 2, and Frances Cole, 9 months. Small wonder, then, that he didn't hold back when chatting with Ryan Seacrest before entering the Microsoft Theater. At one point during the interview, the proud dad reached into his pocket and pulled out a tiny double frame with photos of his kids. "Look at the baby," he said. "They're with me all day." Aww.

Lena Headey's New Mom Bod

Lena Heady holding Emmy awards Credit: Helga Esteb/Shutterstock

OMG, what?! Last time we saw Headey's "Game of Thrones" character, she was walking nude through the streets while people hurled insults (and virtually everything else) at her. Fast forward to last night, when the actress gave us another reason to drop our jaws. The mom of two, who gave birth to her daughter in July, looked amazing in a plunging Zuhair Murad gown that cinched her impossibly trim waist. She even awesomely dug into some McDonald's fries after the show.

Cat Deeley's Bump-Friendly Dress

Cat Deeley pregnant on the red carpet at the Emmys Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The "So You Think You Can Dance" host glided easily onto everyone's Best Dressed List and for good reason. The blonde beauty stunned in a beaded Monique Lhuillier gown that perfectly hugged and highlighted her bump. Turns out, the snug fit was unavoidable. She confessed to E! that she had to "squeeze" into the dress and "we had to let out the back a little bit" to make room for her growing belly. (Somehow I can't imagine a fresh-from-the-runway dress with elastic waistbands!) Fashion fixes aside, Deeley looked beautiful, glowing, and every inch the happy mother-to-be.

How about you: What were your favorite moments from the Emmys? Tell us in the comments below!

Don't forget to sign up to receive our free Parents Daily Baby newsletter