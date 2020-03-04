All About Babies

Olivia Munn Had a Ton of Questions About Parenthood—We Took the Time to Answer Them All
The Violet star has the most relatable new parenthood questions, and we have the answers!
TikTok Hack Gives Parents a Genius Way to Repurpose Their Kids' Old Onesies
Babies grow fast! One TikTok parent offers a useful way to use all those onesies your little ones have outgrown.
Mom Told to 'Cover Up' at Chick-fil-A For Breastfeeding Gets Much-Needed Support From Fellow Parents
A mom was mortified when the manager at a Chick-fil-A told her to "cover up" while she was breastfeeding her 7-month-old daughter. Her Facebook post about the incident went viral and other moms showed up in a major way.
Why Babies Don’t Have Freckles
Learn about why babies don’t have freckles, when they develop, and what they mean for your child’s health and well-being.
Godparent Proposals Are the New Bridesmaid Proposal
Pinterest reports that searches for "godparent proposals" are up 152%. Get ready for this major 2019 trend.
6 Best Smart Bassinets to Help Get Your Baby to Sleep
With clever tech and smart design, the latest bassinets promise easier nights. Here are our favorite "auto-rocking, white-noise-playing bassinets" with all the bells and whistles to get your little one to sleep.