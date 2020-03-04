Babies

Most Recent

Why Crib Bumpers Are Never Safe 
Crib bumpers are dangerous for babies. Here's what experts say and why Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois is trying to get them banned with the Safe Cribs Act.
3 Baby Formulas Recalled After Several Infants Reportedly Fall Sick
The recall, which was issued by the Food and Drug Administration on February 17, affects three powdered formulas: Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare.
Double Stroller Recalled Due to Wheel Breakage and Fall Hazard
The recall, which was issued on February 16, affects Valco Snap Duo Trend strollers. The affected models pose a fall hazard
Why Budgeting for an Extra Plane Seat for Your Baby is Worth the Money
A child under 2 years old can fly on your lap for free—which can feel like a great excuse to travel with a baby for no additional cost. But believe me when I tell you: Buy the extra plane seat.
What I Wish I Knew About Weaning My Baby
Most weaning advice tells parents to cater to the baby's needs. But parents who are weaning need to take extra care of their own bodies, and especially minds, as changes rage through them. Here's what I learned through my own weaning experience.
Dad Rocking Invisible Baby Shows the Realness of New Parent Exhaustion
Tell us you just had a baby without telling us you just had a baby.
More Babies

Are Infant Loungers Safe?
Infant loungers can comfortably hold your baby, but they're often recalled for safety issues. Should you buy an infant lounger for your little one? We spoke with a pediatrician and community educator to learn more.
Giving Low-income Families the Money They Need Can Boost Babies' Brain Development
A recent study found that giving $333 to families facing poverty each month could help ensure children meet growth and developmental milestones.
TikTok Nurse Highlights the Importance of Teaching Kids Consent at the Doctor's Office
FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers Recalled for Potential Choking Hazard
New Twin Mom Jamie Chung Didn't Want 'Tons of Baby Things,' but Now She Knows How Much She Needed Them
The Best Portable Breast Pumps of 2022
Everything You Need To Know About Breast Milk Color—From How and Why It Changes to When To Call the Doctor

From blue and yellow to red, green, and pink, here's everything you need to know about breast milk color and when it might be cause for concern.

All Babies

Study Shows Babies Born During Pandemic Have Slight Developmental Delays—Here's Why You Shouldn't Worry
Why Are So Many Moms Solely Responsible for Child Care Costs?
The Best Baby Play Mats for Tummy Time and Beyond Are Thoughtful, Fun, and Actually Quite Pretty
The Best Burp Cloths for Cleaning Up Everything Parenthood Throws Your Way, According to Editors and Customers
Clek Recalls Thousands of Car Seats Due to Potential Choking Hazard
The 2022 Family Car Buying Guide
How To Spend Quality Time With Each Kid When You Have Twins—And Why It's Ok When You Can't
6 Strategies Real Parents Use to Manage the Cost of Child Care
Babies Start To Develop a Sense of Humor as Early as 1 Month, Study Shows
Should You Buy Used or New Baby Gear? A Guide to Expiration Dates
Choosing the Best Nursing Pillow for Your Baby
'Fourth Trimester' Was Added to the Dictionary—Here's Why That Matters
