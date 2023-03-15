As parents, we all know how important it is for our babies (and ourselves) to get a good night's sleep. With Sleep Awareness Week here, there's no better time to focus on improving the family's sleep habits. While there's no magical one-size-fits-all solution to getting a baby to sleep through the night, there are some products that parents have turned to time and time again to help their little ones get some peaceful slumber.

From cozy blankets to soothing white noise machines, here are top-rated baby sleep products that parents swear by that all just went on sale.

Johnson's Bedtime Baby Bubble Bath

Using Johnson’s Bedtime Baby Bubble Bath is a great way to help baby ease into sleep by adding bath time to the nightly routine. Infused with lavender, which has been shown to reduce stress and colic, it’s no wonder this is a high favorite among caregivers. One grandma shared that it really helps her grandson "relax and calm down before bedtime" while another mom revealed that thanks to the calming baths before bedtime, her son " sleeps for 7-8 straight." Johnson’s also has a lavender-infused baby lotion to use on non-bath nights or as an add-on to the sleep routine.

To buy: Johnson's Bedtime Baby Bubble Bath $8.71 (was $13.73); amazon.com or Johnson's Bedtime Baby Lotion $9.28 (was $13.73); amazon.com

Comfy Cubs Swaddle Blanket

Swaddle blankets help to mimic the cozy space in the womb which can be really soothing for a baby. One parent who gave these super soft swaddles a five-star review wrote, “these swaddles make it so much easier to get baby to be calm and have such a nice fabric. I can never get swaddling right with just a blanket, so these are super easy and helpful. I love their softness and feel and that they are warming but not overheating.” Over 6,400 other five-star ratings would agree. And at 41 percent off, this 3-pack is a steal of a deal right now.

To buy: Comfy Cubs Swaddle Blanket $24.95 (was $41.99); amazon.com

MediAcous Color-Changing Night Light

As a number one best-seller on Amazon for Nursery Night Lights, the MediAcous Night Light for Kids auto-cycles through eight gorgeous colors that create the perfect sleepy atmosphere to help ease your little one into a happy, restful sleep. It’s the perfect light source for feeding your baby in the middle of the night without startling anyone awake. “I love that this doesn’t always have to be plugged in, so I can take it wherever I need it,” one parent’s five-star review shared. “The color changing lights feature is a great night light for my kids. I buy this for all my friends having kids.”

To buy: MediAcous Color-Changing Night Light $21.60 with a 10% off coupon (was $23.99) amazon.com

MyBaby Sound Machine and Light

Some babies ease into sleep and stay asleep longer with a little sound in the room, and this lullaby projector has the perfect setting for every restless babe. With six sounds and six songs , there’s something for every situation, and it’s portable to take on the go. “I always used a mobile for my son’s crib but decided to try this out,” one happy parent shared. “[Put] this on and within a few minutes, he’s asleep! Nap time is longer, he sleeps better at night.”

To buy: MyBaby, SoundSpa Lullaby - Sounds & Projection $23.77 (was $29.99); amazon.com

Baby Einstein Sea Dreams Soother Musical Crib Toy

When a baby sleep product has close to 11,000 reviews with an average of 4.7 stars out of 5, you know there’s something special here. This Baby Einstein Sea Dreams Soother Musical Crib Toy has sounds, lights, and moving parts that help ease baby into a restful sleep. “My 3-month-old loves it!! She actually stops crying when I turn it on,” one parent shared in their five-star review. “I put it on every night in her crib for her and it helps her fall asleep and shut her mind off!”

To buy: Baby Einstein Sea Dreams Soother Musical Crib Toy $39.98 (was $47.99); amazon.com

Philips Avent Soothie Pacifier

The use of a pacifier has been recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics for babies one month and older to “reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome,” and the Philips Avent soother is not only an Amazon’s Choice in Baby Pacifiers, but clearly beloved by parents with nearly 49,000 five-star ratings.

To buy: Philips Avent Soothie Pacifier, 4-Pack $7.29 (was $10.89); amazon.com

Boba Wrap Baby Carrier

Not all babies get their best sleep at night, and using a baby carrier can be a great way to encourage baby to rest, and the Boba Wrap, Amazon's #1 best-seller in the carrier sling category, is a great option to encourage extra rest. This soft and comfy wrap has nearly 25,000 reviews with an average of 4.5 stars out of five, and it’s really easy to use.

To buy: Boba Wrap Baby Carrier $35.99 with $4 off coupon (was $49.99); amazon.com

The Honest Company Clean Conscious Overnight Diapers

Overnight diapers hold more fluid so the baby can sleep longer without being uncomfortable, and these Honest Company diapers help protect a baby’s delicate skin for up to 12 hours, which is a lot of lovely sleep time. Over 12,500 parents have left glowing reviews on this diaper, including one parent who wrote, “these are worth the price. Cute design and doesn’t leak. Way more absorbent than all the other ones I’ve tried.” Another thrilled parent revealed "My babies sleep 12 hours a night. These hold all the pee and even a number 2."

To buy: The Honest Company Clean Conscious Overnight Diapers $23.99 (was $29.99); amazon.com

AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier

Having a humidifier during sleep can help keep infants (and kids) comfortable, especially if they’re dealing with a respiratory issue or during the dry winter months. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends cool mist humidifiers for babies, and the AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier, which is the #1 best-seller in humidifiers on Amazon, thanks to its 84,000 five-star reviews, is a favorite among parents who love that it “operates in virtual silence” and its 360-degree adjustable nozzle. The best part? It’s 40% off right now.

To buy: AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier $29.97 (was $49.97); amazon.com

TillYou Sleep Sack

For older babies, this sleep sack mimics the comfort of swaddling with a little extra space for babies who like to move their arms. This has a zipper to hold the baby in, leaving them feeling cuddly and snug. Over 16,000 ratings show how much parents love this sleep sack, including one parent who explained the sleep sack was perfect for her 17-month-old daughter. “She's slept through the night again ever since we got them.”

To buy: TillYou Sleep Sack $18.99 + extra 5% off coupon (was $23.99); amazon.com

NiceTown Nursery Essential Blackout Curtains

These blackout curtains ensure a baby won’t be kept awake by the early evening sunlight or the early morning rays without compromising a cute nursery look. It’s a #1 best-seller on Amazon with more than 103,971 reviews and an impressive average of 4.7 stars out of five, with parents raving that they help their baby sleep longer and also help keep draft rooms warmer.

To buy: NiceTown Nursery Essential Blackout Curtains in Baby Pink $26.95 (was $31.71); amazon.com or NiceTown Nursery Essential Blackout Curtains in Black $22.97 (was $27.02); amazon.com

