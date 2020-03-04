Baby Name: Zorba

Popularity
Syllables

Zorba

The taste of ouzo and the image of a burly man dancing on the beach accompany this cinematic name, made famous by Anthony Quinn in Zorba the Greek.

meaning
  • Live each day
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
variations
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com