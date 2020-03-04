Baby Name: Xzibit

Popularity
Syllables

Xzibit

Rapper and Pimp My Ride host Xzibit was born with the name Alvin, which sheds some light onto why he chose this much cooler hip-hop name.

meaning
  • Variation of Exhibit (display)
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
variations
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com