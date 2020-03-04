Baby Name: Whitney

Popularity
Syllables

Whitney

A surname that was derived from a place name for any number of local areas in England. Considered a boy's name until 1962 when it first appeared on the girl's popularity chart at No. 757. Singer and actress Whitney Houston had an impact in 1985 when her debut album became a best seller and led the name into the top 100. From the white island

meaning
  • White island
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
nicknames
variations
popularity chart
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com