A surname that was derived from a place name for any number of local areas in England. Considered a boy's name until 1962 when it first appeared on the girl's popularity chart at No. 757. Singer and actress Whitney Houston had an impact in 1985 when her debut album became a best seller and led the name into the top 100. From the white island
