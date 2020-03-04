Baby Name: Wesley

Popularity
Syllables

Wesley

An English place name popularized by John Wesley, the 18th-century Anglican clergyman who founded the Methodist Church with his brother, Charles. In continuous use since that time in both Great Britain and the United States. Westley, a variation of the name, caught on in England during the 1970's, although seldom used in the U.S.

meaning
  • Western meadow
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
nicknames
variations
popularity chart
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com