Baby Name: Wesley
Wesley
An English place name popularized by John Wesley, the 18th-century Anglican clergyman who founded the Methodist Church with his brother, Charles. In continuous use since that time in both Great Britain and the United States. Westley, a variation of the name, caught on in England during the 1970's, although seldom used in the U.S.
