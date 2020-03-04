Baby Name: Von

Popularity
Syllables

Von

The prefex Von is equivalent of Van in Dutch names and of de in French names.

meaning
  • From the family of, hope
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
variations
popularity chart
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com