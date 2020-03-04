The name has been commonly used since the 19th century and given most often to girls. The name peaked in 1920 during a long stay among the top 100 on the chart. Strongly favored as a fashionable name because of actress Vivian Blaine, known for her role as "Adelaide" in the 1950 musical theater production "Guys and Dolls," Emmy Award-winning actress and singer Vivian Vance best-known as "Ethel" in the 1950s classic sitcom, "I Love Lucy," and two-time Academy Award winning English Actress Vivien Leigh most famous for her roles in the films "Gone With the Wind" in 1939 and "A Streetcar Named Desire" in 1951. Currently ranked among the top 300 choices for its distinguished flair and trendy creative spellings. Full Of Life, Vibrant