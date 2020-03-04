The vocabulary word for the color and also one of the earliest flower names, first used during the 1830s. Shakespeare used a form of the name, Viola, for the heroine in "Twelfth Night." Popular in early 20th century, it faded from the chart in the early 1980s and returned in 1998 for a strong climb to its current position at No. 261. French ballerina Violette Verdy inspired the name before its drop in popularity starting in 1945.