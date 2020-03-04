Baby Name: Troy
Troy
A surname used for those people who traveled from Troyes, France to England after the Norman Conquest. Best-known as the ancient city in Asia Minor where the Trojan War was fought. Made famous in Homer's "The Iliad." Also the title of a 2004 film starring Brad Pitt. Teen idol Troy Donahue, brought attention to the name during the 1960's. Usage has declined slightly since that time. water or footsoldier
|
births
