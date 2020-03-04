Baby Name: Trenton

Popularity
Syllables

Trenton

A place name for a city in New Jersey that was first a Quaker settlement and then established as a town by William Trent in the 18th century. During the American Revolution, it was the site of an American victory over the British led by General George Washington. Trenton became the temporary capital of the United States and later the capital of New Jersey. Recognized as a given name in 1963.

meaning
  • Town by the rapid stream
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
nicknames
variations
popularity chart
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com