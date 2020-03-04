Baby Name: Trenton
A place name for a city in New Jersey that was first a Quaker settlement and then established as a town by William Trent in the 18th century. During the American Revolution, it was the site of an American victory over the British led by General George Washington. Trenton became the temporary capital of the United States and later the capital of New Jersey. Recognized as a given name in 1963.
