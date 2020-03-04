Baby Name: Tracy
Tracy
You'll find plenty of celebrities in their thirties and older named Tracy or Tracey -- Pollan, Ullman, Morgan -- but not too many babies are getting this clean, simple name. Like Stacey, Tracey peaked in the '60s, but perhaps the popularity of Tracy Turnblad, the fun-loving heroine of Hairspray, will create a revival.
