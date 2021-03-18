These Are the Top Baby Names of 2021—So Far
The year might have only just begun, but Names.org already has interesting insights on the hottest 2021 baby boy and girl names of the moment.
It might only be March, but being that roughly 250 babies are born a minute, data on baby names pours in at a fairly impressive rate. It's no surprise Names.org has already released its annual predictions for what will become the most popular baby names of 2021. The rankings were based on the most recent data on births from the Social Security Administration, trends from recent years, and user interest from millions of monthly visitors to their site.
From Liam at the top of the boys' list to Olivia leading the girls' list, here's what they've found.
Top Boy Names for 2021
The top 10 most popular boy names so far include:
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
- Elijah
- Lucas
- James
- William
- Benjamin
- Henry
- Matteo
Names.org points out that the final two, Henry and Matteo, have hit the top 10 for the first time, and other notable boy names that appear to be on the rise include Sebastian, Levi, and Theodore as well as Miles, Luca, Leo, and Maverick (we see you, Top Gun fans!). Meanwhile, Ethan, Alexander, and Jackson are declining in popularity.
Top Girl Names for 2021
The top 10 most popular girl names so far include:
- Olivia
- Emma
- Amelia
- Charlotte
- Ava
- Sophia
- Isabella
- Mia
- Evelyn
- Harper
Amelia is the name that has made the biggest jump—rising from #7 last year to #3 now. Names.org points out that names to watch for girls include Luna (perhaps thanks to John and Chrissy's eldest?), Camila, Penelope, Aria, Emilia, Willow, Isla, and Violet. On the contrary, Ella and Abigail are falling in popularity.
To see the complete rankings, you can head over to Name.org's full report, which includes intriguing data, charts, and rankings on all of the beloved baby names!
Comments