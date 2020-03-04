Baby Name: Tina

Popularity
Syllables

Tina

The short form of Christina and other names ending with "tina" that spent 28 years among the top 100 names from 1956 to 1982. The name was inspired by seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Tina Turner, who rose to superstardom during the 1960s and 1970s with Ike Turner and then launched a successful solo career starting in the mid 1980s. Short For Names Ending In Tine

meaning
  • Short for Christina, Martina
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
nicknames
variations
popularity chart
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com