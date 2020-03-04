Baby Name: Taylor

Popularity
Syllables

Taylor

An occupational surname for a tailor. First used as a given name during the 19th century. Zachary Taylor, gave the name early recognition when he led troops to victory during the Mexican-American War. He was elected U.S. president in 1848. Musician James Taylor, whose career has flourished for many years, is a more recent namesake. Popular among Canadian and European parents. Predominantly used as a girl's name.

meaning
  • Tailor
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
nicknames
variations
popularity chart
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com