Variation of Talya and Taliah and a short form of Natalia. Probably the most famous bearer of the name is actress Talia Shire, popular for her roles in the 1972 movie,"The Godfather," its sequels, and her more recent role as "Adrian," the plain-looking girlfriend, and later wife, of boxer "Rocky Balboa" in the "Rocky" movies, beginning in 1976. It has been a top 400 name for the past 10 years for its contemporary spelling with an "ia."