A biblical name for a woman who was restored to life after St. Peter prayed beside her body. She was also referred to as Dorcas which is the Greek form of the name. It debuted on the popularity chart in 1966 the same year Samantha Stephens gave birth to Tabitha on the successful television series "Bewitched." "Tabitha" became a spin-off of the show and aired from 1977 to 1978.