A common biblical name with several namesakes found in the New Testament. Best-known is Simon Peter, one of Christ's original 12 disciples, whom Jesus named Peter. He became a leader in the early Christian Church. Simon the Zealot was also mentioned among the original disciples. Today most people think of British artist Simon Cowell, the blunt "American Idol" judge. The name has risen in and out of popularity since it was first listed among the top 1,000.