Baby Name: Silas
Silas
A variation of Silouanus. In the New Testament, a prophet who was a missionary companion of Saint Paul. He's mentioned in several epistles by the name Silvanus. The 1861 novel "Silas Marner," by George Eliot also comes to mind. Possibly spurred the name to its peak during the late 1800's. A top fifty name in Denmark.
|
births
