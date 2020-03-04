A vocabulary word, expressing a feeling of inner peace of the mind and body considered a virtue name similar to Purity and Verity, associated with "The Serenity Prayer," an originally untitled prayer written by theologian Reinhold Niebuhr in the 1930s or early 1940s. First entered the popularity chart in 1997 and rose nearly 700 spots into the top 300 in 2002, influenced by the name of a spaceship originally featured in the 2002 science fiction television series, "Firefly," and again later in the 2005 comic book series, "Serenity: Those Left Behind," and the 2005 film, "Serenity," all by Joss Whedon. "Shizuka," known as "Serenity" in English, is a character from the Japanese animated series "Yu-Gi-Oh!." At its current peak as a popular name for girls.