Baby Name: Savannah

Savannah

Possibly derived from zavana, taken directly from the vocabulary word for a large grassland with few trees. The SS Savannah was the first steamship to cross the Atlantic Ocean. Also a place name for a city in Georgia, located along the Savannah River. Comedian and actor Chris Rock has a daughter named Zahra Savannah.

  • Treeless plain; city in Georgia
