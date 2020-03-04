Russian pet form of Aleksandr or Aleksandra and also a variation of the Greek name, Alexander and French name, Sacha that's mostly given to male children in Eastern Europe, but almost exclusively for girls in the U.S. It rose among the top 200 in 1987 when Mexican singer, Sasha Sokol launched her solo career, following a successful singing career with award-winning group, Timbiriche, since 1981. Two of the most famous bearers of the name more recently are Sasha Obama, daughter of Barack Obama, and figure skater Sasha Cohen, 2006 Olympic silver medalist and 2006 U.S. National Champion. Trendy for its popular "a" ending and association with highly-ranked names, such as Alexandra and Alexandria. Helper and defender or protector of mankind.