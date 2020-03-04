Baby Name: Samson
Samson
In the Bible, he was a brawny leader whose gorgeous locks gave him superhuman powers. (Treacherous object d'amour, Delilah, had them shorn while he was sleeping.) The name's no longer so primordial, thanks to the pretty song by indie pop singer Regina Spektor. And it's an unusual way to get to the sweet nickname, Sam.
