Italian form of Romaeus. Best-known for the male hero from Shakespeare's tragedy, "Romeo and Juliet." Led to the name's general meaning for a young lover. Sporadically used in the U.S.until recently. Parents are starting to take another look at this moniker since soccer star David Beckham and wife, former Spice Girl Victoria Adams, named their son Romeo.
