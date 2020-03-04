Introduced to England by the Normans during the 11th century. Parents lost interest in the name until the 19th century. Hit its stride during the early 20th century with a little help from Canadian actor, Raymond Massey, whose film career started in 1927. Actor Raymond Burr, widely known as television attorney Perry Mason, kept the name in front of parents starting in the 1950's. Actor Jack Nicholson used the name for his son. Guards wisely.