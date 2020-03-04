Baby Name: Pryor

Pryor

This surname comes with a couple of pop culture references -- the late, raucous, 1970s comedian Richard Pryor, who unabashedly took on racism in his stand-up routines; also, Prior Walter, one of the pivotal characters in Tony Kushner's celebrated 1990s play, "Angels in America." Pryor is likely to be an artsy, free-spirited guy.

  • Head of a monastery
