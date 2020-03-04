Baby Name: Pru

Pru

A pithy version of prissy Prudence, Pru had a brief moment in the pop-culture spotlight as the name of Shannen Doherty's character on the witchy TV series Charmed.

meaning
  • Short for Prudence
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
variations
