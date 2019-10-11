Image zoom Getty Images

While it's pretty easy to predict that Liam and Emma aren't moving too far from the top of the charts—but what other baby names might be making a move up the charts next year? Check out our predictions for the most popular baby names headed our way 2020.

The trend: Scandinavian names

There's more to love about the lands up north than just Ikea and ABBA. While Magnus, a popular Scandinavian royal baby name, has been rising in popularity for the past several years, there are a few other intriguing names on the rise, including Bjorn, Freya, and Astrid. (Expect Astrid especially to rise, given its usage in the new Netflix show, The Politician.)

The trend: Gender-neutral baby names

Why go through the trouble of battling over two sets of baby names when you can settle on one perfect set? These days, more and more names are able to work for both boys and girls, as evidenced by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (with daughter James), and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis (with daughter Wyatt). Among the names that are uberpopular for both sexes you'll find Cameron, Emerson, Nova, Parker, Sage, and Noa.

The trend: Vintage baby names

Just like fashions, baby names definitely make a comeback eventually. (Yep, someday Jennifer, Lisa and Ashley will come back into vogue!) Among the red hot baby names for 2020, you'll find Nancy and Maxine on the rise—your guess is as good as mine as to whether parents are inspired by the bad-ass chicks on Stranger Things, or the Congresswomen. And Archie is only going to rise even more on the charts, as Meghan and Harry have brought the name into the spotlight. (And speaking of Meghan, her name will likely continue to be red hot for girls—despite the fact it previously charted high back in the 1980s.)

The trend: Hawaiian baby names

People are going way west for baby name inspiration, with poetic Hawaiian names like Koa, Keanu, and Nalani all making major leaps up the baby naming charts. But the biggest name from the 50th state is likely Kailani/Keilani/Kaylani, which is among the top risers, no matter how you spell it.

The trend: Wild flower baby names

While there may be more Roses and Lilies around, there are plenty of more exotic blooms to choose from—and many parents are going with something bolder. Consider names like Azalea, Magnolia, Dahlia, Poppy, and Juniper to get you started.

The trend: Pop culture (of course)

All the parents out there who named their daughters Khaleesi or Daenerys may tell you to think twice about choosing a name from the zeitgeist, but many, many parents get baby name inspiration from the shows, movies and books they love. The popularity of the Mother of Dragons (and the names inspired by it) may have waned, but names like Brienne, Tyrion, Snow, and Arya still get a bump from Game of Thrones superfans. (Just skip Aegon, please.)

With the latest Star Wars trilogy coming to a close just as 2019 ends, expect Kylo to continue to rise in popularity (barring any really awful twists in the tale). And perhaps, Rey will finally get a bump among girls—though it's definitely a favorite for boys.